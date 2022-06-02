England vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch first Test online and on TV today

England begin life under new captain Ben Stokes with the first of a three-match Test series against New Zealand this week.

Stokes, who takes over from the outgoing Joe Root, will be looking to pick England up following a disappointing trip to the West Indies and an Ashes thrashing before that.

The first Test will take place at Lord’s in front of a crowd in the capital who will be interested to see some of the changes made from the Root era.

But who will come out on top?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first Test.

When and where is it?

The first Test is taking place at Lord’s in London between Thursday 2 June and Monday 6 June.

How can I watch?

All seven matches of the series (if it goes to seven) will be aired on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Thursday 2 June.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOW Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

England squad for first two Tests:

Ben Stokes (C)

James Anderson

Jonny Bairstow

Stuart Broad

Harry Brook

Zak Crawley

Ben Foakes

Jack Leach

Alex Lees

Craig Overton

Matty Potts

Ollie Pope

Joe Root

Odds

England – 11/8

New Zealand – 5/2

Draw – 7/4

Prediction

New Zealand may take a little bit of time to adjust to the pitch and that could cost them in this first Test as the England players look to impress at the start of a new era with Ben Stokes as captain. England win.

