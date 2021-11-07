England vs New Zealand LIVE: Latest score and updates from women’s rugby Test today

Ellie Kildunne of England (Getty Images)

England will attempt to complete a double over New Zealand when the two sides meet for the second time in as many weeks this Sunday. Simon Middleton’s side completed a spectacular seven-try rout of the world champions last week at Sandy Park, with Abbie Ward, Ellie Kildunne, Lark Davies, debutant Holly Aitchison, Abby Dow and Zoe Harrison all crossing the line in a 43-12 victory.

“We’ve got them next week as well. We can’t get complacent. We need to look what we can do better for next week,” Harrison told BBC Sport after the victory. “Today we were really looking at ourselves. Even in the Six Nations we’ve been looking towards the World Cup.”

Follow all the live action below.

Show latest update 1636294647 One to watch – Poppy Cleall It will be a proud day for Poppy Cleall, leading England out for the first time . Her form has been irresistible for most of the last two years and gets an opportunity to start at her week-in, week-out number eight spot, and the further opportunities to carry that it should bring. She will combine with Leanne Infante, a sometimes fiery foe at club level when the pair have battled in fixtures between Saracens and Harlequins, in England’s new leadership team – they are two knowledgeable, talkative leaders. Simon Middleton is hoping to see how England get on without both Sarah Hunter and Emily Scarratt against top-class opposition as he continues to plot his way towards next year’s World Cup on antipodean soil. Harry Latham-Coyle 7 November 2021 14:17 1636294488 Team News – New Zealand Having been so heavily beaten, it was always likely that Glenn Moore would look to refresh his Black Ferns side, and so he has. Portia Woodman is the most high-profile addition, fit again after missing out with a knock at Sandy Park and adding real threat on the right wing. Harry Latham-Coyle 7 November 2021 14:14 1636294403 Team News – England A handful of changes for England, most notably in the pack, where Poppy Cleall shifts back to number eight and takes the captaincy from Sarah Hunter, the Saracen leading England for the first time. There is an injection of Harlequins’ might in the front row, with Vickii Cornborough and Amy Cokayne promoted to the starting side, while Alex Matthews fills the six shirt as England re-slot their jigsaw to create a different final image. Behind the scrum there is just a single change – Helena Rowland takes the place of Lagi Tuima to combine with former Saracens teammate Zoe Harrison, so impressive last weekend. Harry Latham-Coyle 7 November 2021 14:13 1636294156 England vs New Zealand England will attempt to complete a double over New Zealand when the two sides meet for the second time in as many weeks this Sunday. Simon Middleton’s side completed a spectacular seven-try rout of the world champions last week at Sandy Park, with Abbie Ward, Ellie Kildunne, Lark Davies, debutant Holly Aitchison, Abby Dow and Zoe Harrison all crossing the line in a 43-12 victory. “We’ve got them next week as well. We can’t get complacent. We need to look what we can do better for next week,” Harrison told BBC Sport after the victory. “Today we were really looking at ourselves. Even in the Six Nations we’ve been looking towards the World Cup.” Lawrence Ostlere 7 November 2021 14:09

