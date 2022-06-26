England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score updates from day four of third Test as Ben Foakes forced out

Kane Williamson previews England – New Zealand third test

England and New Zealand set up yet another grandstand finish to a Test match after a see-saw day three left New Zealand 137 runs in front with five wickets in hand overnight.

The series has been compelling throughout as momentum has swung wildly between two attacking teams, and this Headingley Test has followed the pattern of the games at Lord’s and Trent Bridge with the two sides taking it in turns to take charge. New Zealand seemed in control on Saturday as Kane Williamson neared a measured half-century, before Matthew Potts, Joe Root and Jack Leach picked up a wicket each in the evening session to put the hosts in control.

If England can chase down New Zealand’s total in the fourth innings, they will complete a 3-0 series whitewash, capping the perfect start for the new regime of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

Follow all the latest coverage of today’s match with our live blog below:

Show latest update 1656234212 England team news: Foakes replaced by Billings Some breaking news this morning as England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has been replaced by Sam Billings after testing positive for Covid-19. Foakes did not play yesterday after suffering from back stiffness and tested positive yesterday evening. It rules him out for the rest of the Test match. Billings will keep wicket after being drafted in as a Covid replacement. Jamie Braidwood 26 June 2022 10:03 1656234018 Good morning England and New Zealand set up yet another grandstand finish to a Test match after a see-saw day three left New Zealand 137 runs in front with five wickets in hand overnight. The series has been compelling throughout as momentum has swung wildly between two attacking teams, and this Headingley Test has followed the pattern of the games at Lord’s and Trent Bridge with the two sides taking it in turns to take charge. New Zealand seemed in control on Saturday as Kane Williamson neared a measured half-century, before Matthew Potts, Joe Root and Jack Leach picked up a wicket each in the evening session to put the hosts in control. If England can chase down New Zealand’s total in the fourth innings, they will complete a 3-0 series whitewash, capping the perfect start for the new regime of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. Follow all the latest coverage of today’s match with our live blog. Jamie Braidwood 26 June 2022 10:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score updates from day four of third Test as Ben Foakes forced out