England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from second Test at Trent Bridge

Ben Stokes on second Test and Potts’ progress

England and New Zealand are set for a thrilling conclusion to the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Captain Ben Stokes was made to regret his decision to insert the tourists on a flat pitch in Nottingham with Daryl Mitchell (190) and Tom Blundell (106) again thorns in England’s side as New Zealand piled up 553 in their first innings.

England responded in kind, however, with a second Test ton from Ollie Pope – and a first batting at number three – followed by the now habitual century from former skipper Joe Root (176) earned the hosts parity.

With a draw the most likely result, England’s bowlers stepped up on day four and a flurry of late wickets late in the day have set up what could be a dramatic denouement with one day’s play remaining.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below:

Show latest update 1655199058 England will be positive under Ben Stokes’ captaincy Can England get quick wickets this morning and chase down a target of 250-300? The highest fourth-innings score ever chased at Trent Bridge is 248. “270 for this England team with this outfield will feel like 220,” says Hussain. “But chasing in the fourth innings is never easy.” Atherton compares the situation to a similar scenario last year, also against New Zealand, when England went for the draw and ignored any possibility of victory under Joe Rooot’s charge. “Will England go all out for the win? They may lose wickets and have to fight for the draw at the end of the day, but they will at least recognise the possibility of victory this time, unlike a year ago.” Lawrence Ostlere 14 June 2022 10:30 1655198779 Pundits talk up ‘perfect day of Test cricket’ The sun is shining on Trent Bridge this morning, and down on the pitch the former England captains Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain are discussing the mouthwatering contest ahead. Atherton speaking on Sky Sports: “Nottinghamshire have brilliantly with free tickets for everyone. All three – or four – results still possible. A perfect day of Test cricket.” Lawrence Ostlere 14 June 2022 10:26 1655198395 Yesterday: England bowlers tee up grandstand finish to second Test against New Zealand England’s bowlers teed up a grandstand finish to the second Test against New Zealand, with a rousing effort on day four opening the door to a classic conclusion at Trent Bridge. New Zealand closed 238 ahead on 224 for seven, with a lead that leaves every possible result up for grabs including the tantalising possibility of a series-winning chase for Ben Stokes’s men. Nottinghamshire have thrown their doors open on day five, offering free admission to see what could be a memorable day of cricket, enabled by the kind of passionate, proactive play Stokes has demanded since inheriting the captaincy at the start of the summer. Full report: Lawrence Ostlere 14 June 2022 10:19 1655197998 New Zealand team news New Zealand have confirmed this morning that the injured Kyle Jamieson cannot bowl, but will bat. Jamieson was the tourists’ outstanding bowler at Lord’s and it has been a boost for England not only to see him stuck in the field but unable to share the huge workload which has been placed on Tim Southee and Trent Boult in particular. Kyle Jamieson took seven wickets at Lord’s Lawrence Ostlere 14 June 2022 10:13 1655195948 England vs New Zealand England and New Zealand are set for a thrilling conclusion to the second Test at Trent Bridge. Captain Ben Stokes was made to regret his decision to insert the tourists on a flat pitch in Nottingham with Daryl Mitchell (190) and Tom Blundell (106) again thorns in England’s side as New Zealand piled up 553 in their first innings. England responded in kind, however, with a second Test ton from Ollie Pope – and a first batting at number three – followed by the now habitual century from former skipper Joe Root (176) earned the hosts parity. With a draw the most likely result, England’s bowlers stepped up on day four and a flurry of late wickets late in the day have set up what could be a dramatic denouement with one day’s play remaining. Ben Burrows 14 June 2022 09:39

