England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from day three of third Test

Kane Williamson previews England – New Zealand third test

England and New Zealand resume day three of the third Test after another engrossing day of cricket at Headingley.

The Black Caps were buoyed by Daryl Mitchell’s century, a third in as many matches, which makes him the leading runscorer in New Zealand cricket history for a series in England. Despite resurgence under Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England’s soft top-order underbelly is still there with the bat, with Trent Boult and Tim Southee causing havoc with the ball to reduce the hosts to 55-6.

However, Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton spectacularly counter-attacked for the seventh wicket to bring the hosts right back into the contest, just 65 runs behind with four wickets in hand heading into day three.

Bairstow made a fearless 130 not out, while Overton notched an unbeaten 89 in his first international innings as the pair plundered 209 runs from just 223 balls to close on 264-6 – a lightning-fast rate in any circumstances, let alone having seen their team’s top six dismissed in the space of 12 calamitous overs.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match with our live blog below:

Show latest update 1656150497 Is England vs New Zealand on TV today? Start time, channel and how to watch third Test England face New Zealand in the final Test of their three-match series having already sewn up victory with two wins from the opening two. The hosts entertain at Headingley having earned an insurmountable 2-0 lead at Lord’s and Trent Bridge. However, the third Test in Yorkshire is in the balance after New Zealand racked up 329 runs in their first innings, thanks in no small part to a Daryl Mitchell century. The terrific swing bowling of Trent Boult tore through England’s top order in reply but Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton counter-attacked to bring the hosts right back into the contest, just 65 runs behind with four wickets in hand heading into day three. Here is everything you need to know. Luke Baker 25 June 2022 10:48 1656150257 Jonny Bairstow and England looking to ‘take the game forward’ Jonny Bairstow suggested England were prepared to reinvent the Test cricket textbook after his fearless century capped another memorable day in his side’s series against New Zealand. Head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes both vowed to unlock a fresh, bold style in a side that had long since lost its fun factor under the previous regime and the early results have delivered non-stop entertainment. Responding to the Kiwis’ 329 all out, their top order keeled over to 55 for six inside just 12 overs. But Bairstow followed a match-winning knock of 136 last week with another outstanding century. Refusing to let the difficult match situation cramp his style, Bairstow finished 130 not out as he and debutant Jamie Overton piled on a 209-run stand at a rampant rate. The latter reached stumps unbeaten on 89, a quite remarkable contribution from number eight in his first Test innings, with England finishing heads high on 264-6. And Bairstow said the freedom to discount established cricketing orthodoxy was a powerful motivating factor. Luke Baker 25 June 2022 10:44 1656149957 Jonny Bairstow century leads thrilling England fightback at Headingley England looked to be imploding when the duo came together at 55-6 on day two, light years away from the tourists’ 329 all out, but they were rescued by Bairstow’s fearless 130 not out and an unbeaten 89 from Overton in his first international innings. The pair plundered 209 runs from just 223 balls to close on 264-6 – a lightning-fast rate in any circumstances, let alone having seen their team’s top six dismissed in the space of 12 calamitous overs. Bairstow’s blistering 136 in last week’s victory at Trent Bridge was the innings of a lifetime but the Yorkshireman somehow produced a knock worthy of its predecessor at his beloved home ground. With the series already won, England captain Ben Stokes promised his team’s first priority was to deliver entertainment and it is Bairstow who took top billing in their variety act, flogging a high-class Kiwi attack to the boundary on 21 occasions. Luke Baker 25 June 2022 10:39 1656149795 England vs New Zealand Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of day three of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley. New Zealand looked in complete control of the Test match after posting 329 and then reducing the hosts to 55-6 with a devastating demonstration of swing bowling. But they hadn’t accounted for Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton. The duo counter-attacked in spectacular fashion on the afternoon of day two to bring the hosts right back into the contest – an unbeaten seventh-wicket partnership of 209 runs from just 223 balls moving England within 65 of the Black Caps’s total. It was a second consecutive century from Bairstow after his Trent Bridge heroics as he ended on 130, while Overton will be eyeing a debut ton as he resumes on Saturday morning on 89. A fascinating day three is in prospect, so stick with us and we’ll take you through all the action. Luke Baker 25 June 2022 10:36

Source Link England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from day three of third Test