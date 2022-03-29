England vs Ivory Coast prediction: How will international fixture play out tonight?

England face Ivory Coast this evening in another international friendly as Gareth Southgate’s side build towards the 2022 World Cup.

The Three Lions didn’t produce a thrilling performance against Switzerland last time out, but Harry Kane’s second-half penalty ensured them of a comeback victory at Wembley.

Marc Guehi, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell all made their senior international debuts and will hope to continue to make their case for selection as Southgate starts to finalise the squad he will take to Qatar.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against France last Friday, with Aurelien Tchouameni scoring a last-gasp winner for the world champions, and they should provide a stern test for England too.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Tuesday 29 March at Wembley.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning at 7pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

John Stones suffered an injury in the warm-up against Switzerland but could be set to return to England’s defence, while Emile Smith Rowe may also be back in contention. Southgate is expected to make several changes with the likes of Harry Maguire, Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all hoping to start. Tyrick Mitchell could make his full debut at left-back while Kyle Walker-Peters is likely to retain his place on the right with Reece James, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold all absent from the squad due to injury.

Predicted line-up

England: Pope; Walker-Peters, Stones, Maguire, Mitchell; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Mount, Grealish; Kane.

Odds

England – 1/3

Draw – 10/3

Ivory Coast – 13/2

Prediction

Ivory Coast showed they are difficult to beat against France while the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Nicolas Pepe and Maxwel Cornet all have the potential to cause problems for England’s full-backs. England’s quality up front should prevail in the end, though, after a close contest. England 2-1 Ivory Coast.

