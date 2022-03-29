England vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of international fixture tonight

England football: Tough games will prepare team for tournaments, Southgate says

Follow all the action as England welcome Ivory Coast to Wembley for an international friendly.

Gareth Southgate’s side are hoping to build on their 2-1 comeback win against Switzerland last weekend as preparations continue ahead of the World Cup later this year. Harry Kane’s second-half penalty ensured the Three Lions of victory on that occasion while Marc Guehi, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyrick Mitchell all made their debuts. Tonight’s fixture will offer another chance for those on the fringes to impress as Southgate aims to finalise the squad he will take to Qatar, with John Stones joining a lengthy list of injury absentees.

Ivory Coast will provide a stern test, though, and pushed France all the way last time out. Aurelien Tchouameni’s last-gasp winner ensured the world champions of victory after Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe had initially given the visitors the lead in the first-half. They count a number of established Premier League players among their ranks, including Wilfried Zaha and Eric Bailly.

Follow all the action live below:

Show latest update 1648575071 England vs Ivory Coast This will be the first ever meeting between England and Cote d’Ivoire in international football. England are unbeaten in all 19 previous matches against African countries with 13 wins and six draws. This their first meeting against a side from the continent since beating Tunisia 2-1 at the 2018 World Cup thanks to a brace from Harry Kane. Michael Jones 29 March 2022 18:31 1648574872 Southgate on selection and new players Gareth Southgate has used 100 players during his tenure as England head coach and says he hopes that his time in charge has created an environment where any player can become the best version of themselves. Speaking ahead of tonight’s fixture with Ivory Coast, Southgate touched on what it’s like for new players to come into the team. Michael Jones 29 March 2022 18:27 1648574526 John Stones to miss England clash with Ivory Coast after returning to Manchester City John Stones will miss England’s friendly against Ivory Coast having left the camp as an injury precaution. The 27-year-old was due to start Saturday’s 2-1 friendly win against Switzerland, only to be replaced by Ben White after pulling up in the warm-up. Boss Gareth Southgate said Stones “felt a bit of tightness” before that match and the Football Association has confirmed he will play no part against the Ivorians on Tuesday. Michael Jones 29 March 2022 18:22 1648574117 England vs Ivory Coast Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of England’s international friendly against Ivory Coast as Gareth Southgate’s men continue their preparations for the World Cup. Harry Kane’s penalty completed a 2-1 comeback win against Switzerland at the weekend as Kyle Walker-Peters and Marc Geuhi made their full debuts, while Tyrick Mitchell came off the bench to win his maiden cap. Southgate is working to finalise the squad he will take to Qatar and the players will have another chance to impress this evening especially in the absence of Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who were notably left out of this month’s two friendlies. Ivory Coast will prove to be a tricky encounter though. They took France to the closing minutes of the game in their match with the world champions. Nicolas Pepe’s opening goal was cancelled out by Olivier Giroud before Aurelien Tchouameni’s last-gasp effort gave France a well-fought 2-1 victory. Tonight’s match will be the first time England hav played Ivory Coast in international football. Michael Jones 29 March 2022 18:15

