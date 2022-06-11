England vs Italy predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

The two finalists of Euro 2020 meet on Saturday evening in the Uefa Nations League, with their respective fortunes having taken odd turns and polar opposites since that Wembley encounter.

While Italy won the final a year ago to become European champions, they then contrived to fail to qualify for the Fifa World Cup later this year – but are top of Group A3 in this competition.

England, meanwhile, bounced back from Wembley disappointment and a penalty shoot-out defeat to reach Qatar 2022 with ease, before stumbling at the start of the Nations League, losing to Hungary and drawing with Germany.

Gareth Southgate will be hoping for an improved showing this time out, but his priority remains checking out which players will make up the best squad for the finals in winter.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is England vs Italy?

England against Italy kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Saturday 11 June at Molineux.

Where can I watch it?

All England’s Nations League games are now free-to-air and shown live on Channel 4. The game can be streamed via the All 4 platform apps and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been allowed to leave the squad as planned, while James Justin is a doubt after injury. Phil Foden has Covid so is still sidelined, but Fikayo Tomori could be ready for inclusion after injury. Kalvin Phillips came off against Germany though and it remains to be seen whether he has recovered.

Italy are without a host of options since the international break started included Moise Kean, Nicolo Zaniolo and Domenico Berardi. Giorgio Chiellini has retired from international action, but Leonardo Bonucci is set for a return.

Predicted line-ups

ENG – Pickford, James, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Gallagher, Rice, Bellingham, Bowen, Kane, Grealish

ITA – Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Spinazzola, Tonali, Barella, Pellegrini, Politano, Raspadori, Zerbin

Odds

England 11/13

Draw 13/5

Italy 4/1

Prediction

England to take a first victory in this Nations League group and join their opponents on four points at the midway stage. England 2-1 Italy.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link England vs Italy predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight