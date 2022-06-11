England vs Italy live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight

England face Italy in the Uefa Nations League on Saturday, the third of four clashes the sides face at the end of the 2021/22 campaign before players can finally head off on a close-season break.

The Three Lions were beaten by Hungary before claiming a late draw against Italy in midweek, thanks to Harry Kane’s penalty – his 50th goal on the international stage.

Italy, meanwhile, also drew 1-1 with Germany before seeing off Hungary in Group A3 – the Azzurri top the quartet as we head to the midway point of the group.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has departed the England squad and Kalvin Phillips picked up an injury in the last outing, meaning Gareth Southgate will need to shuffle his pack once more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is England vs Italy?

England against Italy kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Saturday 11 June at Molineux.

Where can I watch it?

All England’s Nations League games are now free-to-air and shown live on Channel 4. The game can be streamed via the All 4 platform apps and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been allowed to leave the squad as planned, while James Justin is a doubt after injury. Phil Foden has Covid so is still sidelined, but Fikayo Tomori could be ready for inclusion after injury. Kalvin Phillips came off against Germany though and it remains to be seen whether he has recovered.

Italy are without a host of options since the international break started included Moise Kean, Nicolo Zaniolo and Domenico Berardi. Giorgio Chiellini has retired from international action, but Leonardo Bonucci is set for a return.

Predicted line-ups

ENG – Pickford, James, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Gallagher, Rice, Bellingham, Bowen, Kane, Grealish

ITA – Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Spinazzola, Tonali, Barella, Pellegrini, Politano, Raspadori, Zerbin

Odds

England 11/13

Draw 13/5

Italy 4/1

Prediction

England to take a first victory in this Nations League group and join their opponents on four points at the midway stage. England 2-1 Italy.

