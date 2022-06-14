England vs Hungary prediction: How will Nations League fixture play out tonight?

England will look to get off the bottom of their Nations League group and end their winless run against Hungary tonight.

Gareth Southgate’s side were beaten 1-0 by Hungary in Budapest to open their campaign and draws against Germany and Italy behind closed doors on Saturday left the Three Lions bottom of the table.

There is a danger that relegation to League B will become a possibility if England do not pick up three points against Hungary, with further matches against Germany and Italy to come in September.

The match will also bring a long season to a close and Southgate hopes a returning crowd at Molineux will give his squad one final lift in what is the last match of the campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Hungary?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 14 June at Molineux Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 7pm. It will also been show live online on the All 4 website and online player.

What is the team news?

England do not have any injury concerns after Kalvin Phillips returned off the bench against Italy from a dead leg suffered in Germany. Phil Foden remains a doubt following his Covid-19 absence. Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, John Stones and Kyle Walker can expect to return to the team after dropping to the bench on Saturday. Southgate could return to a back three, the formation he used against Hungary in Budapest.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; James, Bellingham, Phillips, Trippier; Bowen, Kane, Sterling

Hungary: Dibusz; Lang, Orban, Szalai; Nego, Schafer, A Nagy, Z Nagy; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Szalai

Odds

England: 1/4

Draw: 7/4

Hungary: 11/1

Prediction

Hungary always make it difficult and England are running on empty after a long season, but the hosts should still be able to squeeze out a narrow win with Kane on target. England 1-0 Hungary

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link England vs Hungary prediction: How will Nations League fixture play out tonight?