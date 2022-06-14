England vs Hungary predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

England manager Gareth Southgate hopes a returning crowd will lift the Three Lions to a first Nations League win against Hungary tonight.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Italy was played behind closed doors at Molineux and left Southgate’s team bottom of their group after three matches.

England were beaten 1-0 by Hungary in Budapest to open their campaign and that was followed by a 1-1 draw in Munich against Germany.

With just three matches to go until the World Cup, tonight’s match will also bring down the curtain on a long season for both club and country for the England squad.

When is England vs Hungary?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 14 June at Molineux Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 7pm. It will also been show live online on the All 4 website and online player.

What is the team news?

England do not have any injury concerns after Kalvin Phillips returned off the bench against Italy from a dead leg suffered in Germany. Phil Foden remains a doubt following his Covid-19 absence. Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, John Stones and Kyle Walker can expect to return to the team after dropping to the bench on Saturday. Southgate could return to a back three, the formation he used against Hungary in Budapest.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; James, Bellingham, Phillips, Trippier; Bowen, Kane, Sterling

Hungary: Dibusz; Lang, Orban, Szalai; Nego, Schafer, A Nagy, Z Nagy; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Szalai

Odds

England: 1/4

Draw: 7/4

Hungary: 11/1

Prediction

Hungary always make it difficult and England are running on empty after a long season, but the hosts should still be able to squeeze out a narrow win with Kane on target. England 1-0 Hungary

