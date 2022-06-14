England vs Hungary LIVE: Nations League team news, line-ups and more tonight and latest Scotland updates

Southgate oversees England training for Hungary test in NL

England face Hungary on Tuesday night in the Uefa Nations League, looking to lift themselves off the bottom of the group after a disappointing end-of-season run of results so far. The Three Lions suffered a surprise reversal to this same opponent ten days ago, on a night when the hosts controversially allowed tens of thousands of schoolchildren to attend a game which was due to be behind closed doors.

Since then, Gareth Southgate’s side have picked up a pair of draws: 1-1 with Germany, thanks to a late Harry Kane penalty which brought up the 50 milestone in an England shirt for the striker, then a very forgettable goalless stalemate with Italy over the weekend.

While it’s naturally preparation fothe Fifa World Cup which will be the priority for the head coach and his staff, performances from the players in these fixtures could be enough to push them to the front of the queue to head to Qatar. Southgate has already hinted that the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho could struggle to break back into the squad between now and then, though of course three months of Premier League action could dictate much with form and fitness. Follow all the build-up and live match action as England face Hungary below:

Show latest update 1655220688 England have no choice but to win Nations League clash with Hungary, claims Adam Nagy Hungary midfielder Adam Nagy says England have no choice but to win Tuesday’s Nations League clash following the “debacle in Budapest”. Marco Rossi’s well-drilled Magyars stunned the Three Lions at the start of their run of four matches in 11 days, with Dominik Szoboszlai’s penalty securing a 1-0 triumph at the half-full Puskas Arena. England’s first loss to Hungary since 1962 has been followed by draws with Germany and Italy, with Gareth Southgate admitting they need to win Tuesday’s rematch to stand any chance of winning Group A3. Former Bristol City midfielder Nagy seemingly agrees with those sentiments and expects a response from the hosts in front of a sell-out Molineux crowd. “The difference is England has to win,” the Pisa player said. “They have no other option following the debacle in Budapest. “They have sat on their own foot in their first three matches. They have to win. “I’m sure they’re going to do everything to take the lead and they’re going to put immense pressure on us.” Karl Matchett 14 June 2022 16:31 1655220254 Gareth Southgate: Manchester United players have a lot to do to get back in England squad The Three Lions are now five months away from heading to Qatar, with September’s two Nations League fixtures all that remain after facing Hungary in Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening. Harry Maguire is the only United player involved in the England set-up this month, with Luke Shaw unavailable as he regains fitness at a time when Rashford and Sancho missed out through poor form. Southgate last month said the pair still have time to work their way into his World Cup plans, but he has now admitted it is an uphill battle for the club’s English contingent to seal their place on the plane. Asked if United players may be fresher without the Champions League to contend with next season, the England boss said: “We’ve only got one with us! They’ve got a lot to do to get back in the squad. “Well, look, I think the lower the load then of course the less likely for injuries and the hope that players can be that little bit sharper but there’s no way of knowing.” Karl Matchett 14 June 2022 16:24

