England vs Belgium LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more as Lionesses play Euro 2022 warm-up

“Houghton just ran out of time” – England boss Wiegman on ex-skipper Euro omission

England’s Lionesses take on Belgium tonight in an international friendly leading up to Euro 2022 that starts in July. Sarina Wiegman’s side will also face the Netherlands and Switzerland this month as they put together their final preparations for the tournament.

Wiegman confirmed her squad for Euro 2022 yesterday with the big headline being the omission of former Lionesses captain Steph Houghton who hasn’t fully recovered from an Achilles injury that saw her only start four games in the WSL this season.

Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, defender Niamh Charles and midfielders Lucy Staniforth and Katie Zelem were also cut from the provisional squad.

That means Leah Williamson will lead the Lionesses into the tournament and will hope to build on the impressive start England have made under Wiegman. They are 11 games unbeaten since the Dutch manager took charge and head into the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy on home soil.

Follow all the action as England take on Belgium at Molineux:

England's Lionesses get the final preparations for Euro 2022 underway with an international friendly against Belgium tonight before two further warm-up games against the Netherlands and Switzerland later this month. Head coach Sarina Wiegman will be hoping to use these three matches to fine tune her formations and personnel after selecting the 23-player squad for the tournament yesterday. The big headline news is that former Lionesses' captain Steph Houghton hasn't made the squad after she failed to fully recover from an Achilles injury. Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, defender Niamh Charles and midfielders Lucy Staniforth and Katie Zelem were also cut from the provisional squad. The Lionesses are 11 games unbeaten under Wiegman and head into the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy on especially with the competition being played on home soil. Leah Williamson will captain the side but first up are three warm-up matches. Can the Lionesses build some pre-tournament momentum and beat Belgium tonight?

