England vs Belgium live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 warm-up online and on TV

England will ramp up their preparations for the Euros when they take on Belgium in a warm-up friendly tonight.

The Lionesses will also face Netherlands and Switzerland before the tournament begins next month.

Head coach Sarina Wiegman announced her squad for the tournament yesterday with Steph Houghton missing out due to the Achilles injury that restricted her to just four WSL starts all season.

That means Leah Williams will keep the armband, with goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, defender Niamh Charles and midfielders Lucy Staniforth and Katie Zelem the other players to be cut from Wiegman’s provisional squad.

Here is everything you need to know:

What time does the match start?

The match will get underway at 8pm BST on Thursday 16 June at Molineux.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK and on the ITV website.

Team news

Alex Greenwood is a doubt after testing positive for Covid-19 last week but Wiegman otherwise has a full squad at her disposal.

England squad for Euro 2022

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)

Odds

England – 1/9; Draw – 5/1; Belgium – 11/1.

