England vs Barbarians live stream: How to watch international online and on TV today

The international rugby union summer is finally upon us as England host Barbarians in the curtain-raiser at Twickenham this afternoon.

An historic fixture where points are guaranteed and defending is fairly optional, it will be a high-octane warm-up for England’s upcoming Test series in Australia against a Baa-Baas side led by coach of reigning Six Nations champions France, Fabien Galthié.

With Saracens and Leicester Tigers players not involved due to the Premiership Rugby final 24 hours earlier, Eddie Jones has grasped the opportunity to take a look at some young and fringe players, saying: “This is a strong, diverse squad. There are a lot of exciting, young players and some experienced players who have another opportunity to shine.

“Everyone will be given the chance to make their case for being part of the Australia tour squad while we prepare for the Barbarians. The Barbarians game at Twickenham is always a great rugby occasion and we know the fans always have a great day out, watching a really entertaining game.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the international at Twickenham:

When is England vs Barbarians?

The match will be played at Twickenham in southwest London, on Sunday 19 June at 3pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown exclusively on Prime Video. The match will be provided at no extra cost to Prime members, with pre-match build-up starting from 2pm. New members can sign up for just £7.99 a month, and are eligible for a free 30-day trial.

What is the team news?

Galthié has unsurprisingly brought a French flavour to the Baa-Baas with ten of the starting XV eligible for Les Bleus, as Fiji’s Levani Botia and Davit Niniashvili of Georgia are the only non-Frenchmen in the backs. Englishman George Kruis makes the final appearance of his rugby career in the second row, against his former international colleagues.

Jones has opted for an experimental England side, with Tom Curry handed the captaincy and full-back Tommy Freeman and hooker Jack Walker being handed their first England appearances – although this is a non-capped match. Scrum-half Danny Care has been recalled to the England squad for the first time since 2018, having previously represented his country on 84 occasions.

England: 15. Tommy Freeman, 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Mark Atkinson, 11. Jonny May, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Bevan Rodd, 2. Jack Walker, 3. Will Collier, 4. Charlie Ewels, 5. Jonny Hill, 6. Tom Curry (C), 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: 16. Jack Singleton, 17. Will Goodrick-Clarke, 18. Patrick Schickerling, 19. Courtney Lawes, 20. Jack Willis, 21. Danny Care, 22. Orlando Bailey, 23. Jack Nowell

Barbarians: 15. Max Spring, 14. Damien Penaud, 13. Virimi Vakatawa, 12. Levani Botia, 11. Davit Niniashvili, 10. Antoine Hastoy, 9. Baptiste Couilloud; 1. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2. Pierre Bourgarit, 3. Beka Gigashvili, 4. George Kruis, 5. Will Skelton, 6. Dylan Cretin, 7. Charles Ollivon (C), 8. Yoan Tanga

Replacements: 16. Danny Priso, 17. Christopher Tolofua, 18. Sipili Falatea, 19. Thomas Lavault, 20. Nolann Le Garrec, 21. Louis Carbonel, 22. Sekou Macalou, 23, Tani Vili, 24. Thomas Laclayat (travelling reserve)

Odds

England win – 8/15

Draw – 33/1

Barbarians win – 5/2

Prediction

It’s the Baa-Baas, so you can guarantee lots of points and free-flowing, attacking rugby. Any predictions other than that are slightly foolhardy but let’s say that England’s young guns will want to prove a point, so come out on top. England 56-38 Barbarians

