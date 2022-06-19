England vs Barbarians LIVE rugby: 2022 line-ups and build-up to kick-off today

Eddie Jones, Head Coach of England leads an England rugby training session held at The Lensbury Hotel (Getty Images)

England host the Barbarians at Twickenham this afternoon looking to gain valuable momentum ahead of a tour to Australia in July.

Eddie Jones is looking ot use his “teabag theory” to rate and review the rookies for the Red Rose. Look out for uncapped full-back Tommy Freeman and hooker Jack Walker at Twickenham. But Jones will also look for significant displays from Joe Cokanasiga, Mark Atkinson and Bevan Rodd to punch their ticket Down Under. England have plenty of firepower off the bench too with a number of emerging prospects, with the annual non-cap international perfect to cast an eye over the future of English rugby and evaluate the touring squad with an eye-catching display likely to secure selection come Monday.

“It’s all about opportunity,” said Jones. “This is a practise game for Australia and an opportunity for some young guys to show us what they’re capable of under almost Test-like conditions. “We’ll see whether they’re ready for the next jump. Last-minute impressions are always important. We always talk about the teabag theory. You get your tea bag out of the packet and you never really know how good it is until you put the hot water into it. And on Sunday some of these young guys are going to be in hot water, so we’ll see how good the tea is.” Follow all the action live from Twickenham below, score updates, analysis and reaction to a big day for English rugby

Show latest update 1655637359 England vs Barbarians line-ups England: 15. Tommy Freeman, 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Joe Marchant, 12. Mark Atkinson, 11. Jonny May, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Bevan Rodd, 2. Jack Walker, 3. Will Collier, 4. Charlie Ewels, 5. Jonny Hill, 6. Tom Curry (C), 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Alex Dombrandt Replacements: 16. Jack Singleton, 17. Will Goodrick-Clarke, 18. Patrick Schickerling, 19. Courtney Lawes, 20. Jack Willis, 21. Danny Care, 22. Orlando Bailey, 23. Jack Nowell Barbarians: 15. Max Spring, 14. Damien Penaud, 13. Virimi Vakatawa, 12. Levani Botia, 11. Davit Niniashvili, 10. Antoine Hastoy, 9. Baptiste Couilloud; 1. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2. Pierre Bourgarit, 3. Beka Gigashvili, 4. George Kruis, 5. Will Skelton, 6. Dylan Cretin, 7. Charles Ollivon (C), 8. Yoan Tanga Replacements: 16. Danny Priso, 17. Christopher Tolofua, 18. Sipili Falatea, 19. Thomas Lavault, 20. Nolann Le Garrec, 21. Louis Carbonel, 22. Sekou Macalou, 23, Tani Vili, 24. Thomas Laclayat (travelling reserve) (Getty Images) Jack Rathborn 19 June 2022 12:15 1655636459 Danny Care’s England recall came after convincing pitch to Eddie Jones Nearly four years after making the last of his 84 Test appearances, the 35-year-old is poised to make his comeback off the bench as scrum-half back up to Harry Randall. Care has been an influential figure in Quins’ resurgence over the last two seasons and is among the Premiership’s most creative players, but a disagreement with Jones after a victory over Japan in 2018 appeared to have ended his international career. Tearing up defences kept him on Jones’ radar, however, and when the two met in April he convinced England’s head coach that he was worth another shot. “Danny has great desire. After a game recently I texted him to say ‘well played’ as I thought he played really well. He came back and said he’d love to catch up,” Jones said. Jack Rathborn 19 June 2022 12:00 1655635559 England vs Barbarians team news Galthié has unsurprisingly brought a French flavour to the Baa-Baas with ten of the starting XV eligible for Les Bleus, as Fiji’s Levani Botia and Davit Niniashvili of Georgia are the only non-Frenchmen in the backs. Englishman George Kruis makes the final appearance of his rugby career in the second row, against his former international colleagues. Jones has opted for an experimental England side, with Tom Curry handed the captaincy and full-back Tommy Freeman and hooker Jack Walker being handed their first England appearances – although this is a non-capped match. Scrum-half Danny Care has been recalled to the England squad for the first time since 2018, having previously represented his country on 84 occasions. (Getty Images) Jack Rathborn 19 June 2022 11:45 1655634659 Will Joseph impresses in England training Will Joseph has caught the eye during England training, can he take his chance against the Barbarians? The 19-year-old younger brother of England international Jonathan is a London Irish prodigy and could be among the most exciting players today. Jack Rathborn 19 June 2022 11:30 1655633759 George Kruis discovers he’s starting for Barbarians against England Here’s a touching moment from the Barbarians’ camp. Jack Rathborn 19 June 2022 11:15 1655632859 Eddie Jones delivers touching moment to Patrick Schick Here is the touching moment when Patrick Schickerling found out he’s in the England match day squad for the first time. Jack Rathborn 19 June 2022 11:00 1655631959 Head coach Fabien Galthié on Baa Baas against England “We have a good balance of very young players but very talented players who are French development players with experienced players, like George Kruis, we have one English player in the British Barbarians,” explained Galthié. “We showed the players the story of the British Barbarians with the first match in 1890, the first pictures of the first team and we showed some footage about some Barbarians tries and Phil Bennett [who died this week] against New Zealand in 1973 and his action was in the middle of our footage, so we spoke about him as a player and a man.” Jack Rathborn 19 June 2022 10:45 1655631059 Is England vs Barbarians on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch international Traditionally a points-fest, with free-flowing rugby prioritised ahead of defensive solidity, the fixture will be a warm-up for England’s upcoming Test series in Australia – the home country of head coach Eddie Jones. Barbarians are being coached by Fabien Galthié – mastermind of France’s Six Nations triumph earlier this year – and he has instilled the importance of the Baa-Baas’ history into his largely French squad. “We have a good balance of very young players but very talented players who are French development players with experienced players, like George Kruis, we have one English player in the British Barbarians,” explained Galthié. “We showed the players the story of the British Barbarians with the first match in 1890, the first pictures of the first team and we showed some footage about some Barbarians tries and Phil Bennett [who died this week] against New Zealand in 1973 and his action was in the middle of our footage, so we spoke about him as a player and a man.” Jack Rathborn 19 June 2022 10:30 1655630159 Freddie Burns in shock as ‘dead duck’ drop goal clinches Premiership title for Leicester Burns’ winning kick wobbled between the posts with 22 seconds left in a blood and thunder final at Twickenham as the Tigers staged a determined drive downfield to give their replacement fly-half the best possible platform from which to strike. Leicester had lost their general George Ford to a first-half ankle injury and Burns stepped up admirably in the climax to the first season of his second spell at Welford Road. Jack Rathborn 19 June 2022 10:15 1655629386 Barbarians enjoy Monaco trip Jack Rathborn 19 June 2022 10:03

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link England vs Barbarians LIVE rugby: 2022 line-ups and build-up to kick-off today