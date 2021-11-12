England vs Albania predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup qualifier today

Gareth Southgate must decide how to handle a number of out-of-form senior players as England take on Albania.

Having already lost likely starter Mason Mount after dental surgery, key leaders Harry Maguire and Harry Kane will hope to discover resurgent form having produced disappointing recent performances for Manchester United and Tottenham respectively.

Albania, who were beaten 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Tirana, are a well-structured side under vastly experienced Italian Edoardo Reja.

They are third in Group I, five points back from leaders England, who will hope to move nearer to qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture.

When is it?

The match at Wembley will kick-off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday 12 November.

How can I watch it?

ITV will show live coverage of the fixture in the UK, with coverage due to begin at 7pm. The game can also be watched live via the ITV Hub app or website.

Team News

England will be without Mason Mount, who underwent dental surgery earlier this week and is also doubtful for the encounter with San Marino.

Gareth Southgate is similarly concerned about the availability of Luke Shaw, who is going through the concussion protocols having suffered a brain injury and did not join up with the squad on Monday as planned, while James Ward-Prowse is ill and has withdrawn.

Marcus Rashford is also working on regaining full fitness, though Emile Smith Rowe has earned a first England call-up and could press for a debut.

For Albania, Armando Broja’s return from an ankle injury for Southampton last weekend was timely, but Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha has a knee issue and is doubtful.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; James, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Henderson, Rice; Sterling, Grealish, Foden; Kane.

Albania: Berisha; Hysaj, Ismajli, Kumbulla, Veseli; Ramadani, Bare, Bajrami; Roshi, Broja, Uzuni.

Odds

England 2/17

Draw 8/1

Albania 28/1

Prediction

England should have too much quality for Albania, a well-organised side under Edoardo Reja but perhaps one that will struggle to exploit any defensive vulnerabilities that Southgate’s team might have. England 3-1 Albania

