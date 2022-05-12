England to host women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025

England have been confirmed as hosts for the 2025 women’s World Cup as World Rugby mapped out all destination countries for its global events until 2033.

Australia is to stage the 2027 men’s competition as well as the 2029 women’s event, it was agreed at a council meeting in Dublin on Thursday morning.

And in a first for the sport, the United States has been approved for the 2031 men’s and 2033 women’s tournaments in the hope of growing interest in America.

England are the current Six Nations champions and favourites to win this year’s World Cup in New Zealand (PA)

RFU chief operating officer Sue Day said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the 2025 women’s World Cup – it’s going to be incredible.

“Working closely with Government, UK Sport, Sport England and World Rugby, we will create a lasting legacy for women’s rugby in England, the UK and across the world, both in terms of attracting more people to play and attracting new fans.

“As we have seen from other home World Cups in cricket, hockey and netball, a World Cup will further advance all women’s sport.

“The tournament will also deliver significant economic benefits right across the country.”

