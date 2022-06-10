England prospect Henry Arundell commits to London Irish with long-term contract

England prospect Henry Arundell has signed a new long-term contract with London Irish.

The 19-year-old full-back was crowned the Gallagher Premiership’s discovery of the season on Tuesday night following a successful debut professional campaign.

He has scored seven tries in 14 appearances for the Exiles, including a sensational solo effort in the Challenge Cup against Toulon in May, to earn a call-up to England’s senior training squad.

“It was a no brainer to extend my time at London Irish,” said the academy product, who finished as the joint leading try-scorer in the recent Under-20 Six Nations.

“The club have given me so much already in my young career and I want to repay their faith in me in the years to come.

“With the squad and coaches that we have at London Irish, the future is exciting and I’m very happy to get the chance to be a part of it.”

