England produce no further positive Covid tests ahead of Australia clash

England’s outbreak of Covid-19 has produced no further cases following the latest round of PCR testing, the Rugby Football Union has confirmed.

Props Ellis Genge and Joe Marler are self-isolating after testing positive for the virus during the week and will miss Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash with Australia at Twickenham.

However, the remainder of the playing squad and backroom staff were given the green light to participate in the Cook Cup showdown.

Scottish-born 21-year-old Bevan Rodd covers for the loss of Genge and Marler by making his debut at loosehead with Trevor Davison offering another option from the bench.

Genge will also miss the climax to the autumn against South Africa due to the requirement to isolate for 10 days, but Marler will be available.

England are targeting an unprecedented eighth successive victory over Australia and are odds-on favourites to protect Eddie Jones’ unblemished record against his compatriots.

