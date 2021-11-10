England knocked out of T20 World Cup as New Zealand exact revenge to reach final

England are out of the T20 World Cup after a dramatic semi-final defeat by New Zealand in Abu Dhabi. Eoin Morgan’s side seemed to have the upper hand going into the final five overs but Jimmy Neesham (27) and then Daryl Mitchell (71*) smashed the ball to every corner of the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium to book their place in Sunday’s final.

Moeen Ali starred with the bat for England, scoring a fast half-century as they set a target of 166. Chris Woakes then took two crucial early wickets in Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson to unsteady the Kiwi chase, and Liam Livingstone produced a variety of spin bowling to disrupt New Zealand’s middle order.

But Neesham and Mitchell got on the front foot and powered New Zealand to victory by five wickets with a handful of balls to spare, exacting an element of revenge for that famous ODI World Cup final defeat two years ago, and are through to Sunday’s final where they await the winner of Australia’s semi-final against the unbeaten Pakistan on Thursday.

Full report to follow…

