England have shattered the world record one-day international score with a total of 498 off 50 overs against the Netherlands.
Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler all hit centuries in a brutal display of batting in the opening game of the three-match series in Amstelveen.
Salt started proceedings with a maiden international hundred from the top of the order before eventually falling for 122.
Malan added a first ODI ton of his career with 125 – becoming only the third English batter to reach three figures in all three formats of the game – before Buttler bludgeoned a stunning unbeaten 162 off just 70 deliveries including 14 sixes.
Liam Livingstone also added a brutal 66, including 32 off a single over, bringing up his half-century off just 17 balls – another record for an Englishman.
More follows…
Source Link England hit world record ODI score against Netherlands