England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test against Australia after being forced to isolate due to Covid.

After the latest round of PCR testing for the touring party, one family member has tested positive.

It is the seventh of the tour since PCR testing started on 27 December, with three support staff and four family members contracting the virus.

Silverwood will now have to isolate for 10 days alongside his family in Melbourne and will therefore miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

England have already conceded the Ashes and trail 3-0, with the fourth test due to start on Wednesday 5 January.

An England statement added: “A fourth successive round of PCR tests will be administered today (Thursday).

“The touring party have recorded seven positive cases – three support staff and four family members – since a PCR testing regime was implemented on Monday 27 December.

“Both teams – England and Australia – are due to fly to Sydney via a chartered flight on Friday morning.”

More to follow…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link England head coach Chris Silverwood to miss fourth Ashes Test due to isolation over Covid