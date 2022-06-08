An England football fan who allegedly stole a Nations League match ticket from a German supporter was immediately apprehended by other English nationals before being arrested by police.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, is alleged to have pushed a home fan to the floor during the incident near the Allianz Arena in Munich, roughly an hour before kick-off for the match between Germany and England on Tuesday night.

Local police said the suspect was then set upon by fellow English fans, who prised the ticket off him and returned it to the German supporter.

Football fans arriving at the Allianz Arena in Munich for the Germany v England game (Yui Mok/PA)

The suspect was then arrested and taken into custody.

He was one of six English people arrested on Tuesday, with four Germans and one American also held by police on what they described as “a quiet night”.

A local police spokesman told the PA news agency the total number of police incidents was lower than at a typical German top-flight football match, and he described it as “a successful police operation”.

Source Link England fans stop Three Lions supporter from stealing German’s match ticket