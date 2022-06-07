England fans arrested in Munich after making Nazi salutes

Seven England fans have been arrested in Munich ahead of the match against Germany this evening, UK police have said, including three supporters who were detained for making nazi salutes.

England manager Gareth Southgate had called on travelling fans to be on their best behaviour ahead of the team’s first away match in Germany since 2016 and following the “embarrassment” of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last summer.

In preparation, the Football Association were on “high alert” for trouble ahead of the match and police confiscated the passports of 880 England fans ahead of the fixture.

Two arrests were made for inciting police, one for setting off a pyrotechnic flare indoors and another for urinating in public. Officers added that the disorder was alcohol-fueled anti-social behaviour.

