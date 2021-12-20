England have fallen to defeat in the second Ashes Test to drop to 2-0 down in the series.

Australia took the six wickets they needed on day five in Adelaide to back up the victory in Brisbane a week ago in the series-opener.

Jos Buttler showed some admirable resistance, facing 207 balls on the final day for just 25 runs, but when he fell hit wicket in the third session under the lights the end was nigh.

James Anderson was last man to go, fending off Jhye Richardson to slip, as England were dismissed for 192, giving Australia a comfortable 275-run win.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link England fall to defeat in second Ashes Test despite Jos Buttler stand