England draw Italy, Germany and Hungary in mouthwatering Nations League group

England will face Italy, Germany and Hungary in a mouthwatering League A Group 3 in the 2022/23 Nations League.

Gareth Southgate’s side faced the prospect of a tough draw after they finished last season’s competition third in Group A2, behind Belgium and Denmark, leaving them in pot 2, and the result was a group against their great rivals Germany and Euro 2020 final conquerers Italy.

England beat Germany 2-0 in a tense Wembley quarter-final before losing a penalty shootout to Italy after a 1-1 draw in the final.

England also faced Hungary in 2022 World Cup qualifying. Hungary were handed a one-match stadium ban by Fifa after their fans racially abused England players Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham in a qualifier in September.

England’s first home match in the competition, which starts next June, will be played behind closed doors after Uefa sanctioned the English Football Association over the disorder at the Euro 2020 final in July.

Wales were promoted to League A last time out and were also handed a tough group, drawn in League A4 against Belgium – who finished above Wales in their recent qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup – as well as Netherlands and Poland.

Scotland and the Republic of Ireland were drawn together in League B, having last played each other during qualification for Euro 2016. Scotland won 1-0 at home, while the return match in Dublin finished 1-1. The other teams alongside them in Group B1 are Euro 2020 quarter-finalists Ukraine, and Armenia.

Northern Ireland, who were relegated to League C in the 2020-21 competition, face 2004 European champions Greece in Group C2. They also face Kosovo and the winner of the playout tie between Cyprus and Estonia, which will be played in March next year.

Northern Ireland won their two most recent competitive meetings with Greece, en route to qualification for Euro 2016.

Group matches will be played in June and September next year, with the four group winners in League A competing in the finals in June 2023.

A decision on whether, and how, the 2022-23 Nations League will slot into qualifying for Euro 2024 will be taken when the regulations for that tournament are fixed next June.

Additional reporting by PA

