England boost as latest round of coronavirus tests all come back negative

England have encountered no further coronavirus setbacks in the wake of Joe Marler’s positive test that has ruled him out of Saturday’s showdown with Australia
The Rugby Football Union has reported that all playing and backroom staff who underwent an additional round of PCR testing in the wake of Marler’s confirmed case have produced negative results.
Eddie Jones will breath a sigh of relief at news that means disruption for the the Wallabies collision is limited to finding a replacement for Marler on the bench.
