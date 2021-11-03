Engineers say they have found a new way to create fuel ‘out of thin air’

Scientists say they have created a new system that can create fuel out of sunlight and air.

The new system is notable because it can work under field conditions, rather than in the specialised and specific conditions of a laboratory.

Eventually, it could be used to create carbon-neutral fuels for things like aviation and shipping – but significant amounts of development and upscaling would be required first, the engineers behind the discovery note.

The research is described in a new journal article, ‘Drop-in Fuels from Sunlight and Air’, published in Nature today.

