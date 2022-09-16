Energy Storage Systems Market Size Worth USD 420.86 Billion by 2028

The global demand for energy storage systems market size was valued at USD 420.86 Billion in 2021. This market is growing at a CAGR of 6% between 2023 and 2032.

Energy storage systems are equipment that allow storage of various types of energy like electrochemical and mechanical. They can be used whenever and wherever they are needed.

Covid-19 caused an economic downturn that prevented residential energy storage deployment. This was due to financial uncertainty facing customers. Commercial and industrial (C&I), however, saw a negative impact because companies avoided investing in non-essential capital. In the next few years, the market will be driven by factors like the growth of renewable energy and the support provided by government schemes and policies for energy storage (ESS). Additionally, the market will benefit from improved energy storage economics. The market’s growth is likely to be limited by mismatches between demand and supply of raw material like Cobalt and graphite.

Driving Factors

Grids can be used to store wind and solar energy. These are the most desired alternative energy sources. The storage of renewable energies in flexible grids, due to fluctuations in wind currents or insufficient sunlight at times is highly in demand. There is a growing demand for grid energy storage systems worldwide, as a result of grid modernization. Energy Storage Market has many opportunities because of the adoption of energy storage system.

Restraining Factors

The high cost and difficulty of installing these systems in remote locations is a major constraint on the Energy Storage Market.

Due to their high energy density and superior performance, battery energy storage technologies such as flow batteries and lithium-ion batteries require higher installation investments. Because they have high energy density and low self-discharge rates, lithium-ion batteries can be expensive. They also require less maintenance. The cost of lithium-ion battery is expected to decrease in the future. Because they are light and compact, but have a large storage capacity, these batteries can be used in electric cars (EVs). The high initial investment costs for manufacturing flow batteries can impede the market’s growth.

Market Key Trends

The Batteries Market Segment Will Rule

In the transition to a sustainable energy future, battery energy storage is a key technology. The battery storage systems manage voltage and frequency, decrease peak demand charges, integrate renewable resources, and provide the backup power source. Around 60% of total system cost comes from batteries. But batteries will only account for a small percentage of the total installed storage capacity.

Although lead-acid is the most common type of battery in the energy storage market, other chemistries such as lithium-ion, sodium and flow batteries will offer other benefits such as longer-term storage or greater energy capacity.

Additionally, battery energy storage systems make use of utility grids to deliver electricity to consumers. This reduces energy bills. In addition, battery energy storage systems can be used in utilities to provide a cost-effective alternative for conventional infrastructure. This is especially true when substations are needed and lines need to be maintained to meet growing demand. These factors have contributed to the rise of the market for battery storage system.

The most important segment of the battery storage market is still utilities. In their solicitations for projects that include solar energy storage, more utilities will include it. This will increase the opportunity for battery storage systems in the forecast period.

Recent development

Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd. signed an MOU in August 2020 with NTPC Limited to develop various renewable energy projects. Greenko has established 40 GWh hydro-storage facilities in six Indian States.

The Government of India invited expressions of interest in a 1000 MWh Energy Storage system. This was done in October 2021.

Oak Ridge National Laboratory announced in January 2020 that it had developed a framework material to store and conduct energy.

Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd. (Greenko), and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, entered into an MOU to explore the possibility for developing Renewable Energy (RE) based RTC and flexible power supply options based on the integration RE sources and Pumped Storage. Greenko has built over 40 GWh worth of pumped hydro storage facilities in six Indian states.

Siemens Energy formed a long-term partnership in June 2020 with Norwegian technology company EnergyNest. The start-up supplies thermal energy storage systems. The partnership aims to offer industrial customers modularized and standardized thermal energy storage systems.

Key Companies

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Electrovaya Inc.

Ecoult

Langley Holdings PLC

Samsung SDI Co.

Eos Energy Storage

Saft

General Electric

AES Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Siemens Energy

Exide Industries Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Maxwell Technologies Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

Other Key Players

Segmentation

By Technology

Pumped Hydro

Electrochemical

Thermal

Electromechanical

By Application

Residential

Industrial

