Energy bills: What is a windfall tax and what does it mean for me?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a relief package on Thursday for households struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

There are reports he will ditch the previously announced energy bills rebate that planned to loan £200 to all electricity customers from October and replace it with a grant that will not have to be paid back.

This could be funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas firms that have posted soaring profits in recent weeks.

So what is a windfall tax?

A windfall is a sum of money you receive unexpectedly or by luck, for example if you won the lottery.

It is a one-off levy on the profits of companies that are seen to be unreasonably high and raised through good fortune.

There have been calls from opposition parties, and some Conservative politicians for the government, to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas producers.

That’s because these energy giants have recently reported bumper profits thanks to surging oil and gas prices pushed to record highs by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as pumped up demand as economies emerge from the Covid pandemic.

Earlier this month, Shell reported nearly £7.3bn in first-quarter profits, while BP posted its highest underlying profit in more than a decade.

What has the government said so far?

The government has so far resisted calls for a windfall tax, but has also declined to rule it out as a possibility.

It has argued that a one-off levy could deter future investment by firms, risking the security of the country’s energy supply, as well as almost 200,000 jobs that rely on the industry.

BP, for example, has announced plans to invest up to £18 billion in Britain this decade, while Shell has also said it aims to invest up to £25 billion in the UK energy system.

However, the government’s rationale was tested this month after BP and Shell signalled commitment to investing in the UK despite calls for a tax.

BP’s chief executive Bernard Looney told The Times his company would continue with plans to invest up to £18bn even if the government introduced a one-off levy.

Shell’s CEO Ben van Beurden later said his company has a “very strong commitment” to investing in the UK if it makes “economic sense.”

Is a windfall tax popular?

Almost two thirds – 63 per cent – of the UK public support the idea of a one-off levy on energy giants, according to a new poll shared exclusively with The Independent.

Sixty-six per cent of those who voted for the Conservative Party in the 2019 election said they were in favour of a windfall tax, the same proportion of those who voted for the Labour Party, according to the poll commissioned by environmental think tank Green Alliance.

Only seven per cent of those polled opposed the tax, while 30 per cent said they neither opposed nor supported it or didn’t know.

Has a government ever imposed a windfall tax before?

Yes. In 1997 , then Chancellor Gordon Brown imposed one on the profits of utility companies after they were privatised by previous Conservative governments.

Then Labour MP Geoffrey Robinson said at the time that the tax “puts right the bad deal which customers and taxpayers got from the privatisation of the utilities”.

This would not be the first time that a Conservative government has imposed such a tax either.

In 1981, Conservative Chancellor, Geoffrey Howe, introduced a one-off levy on banks. Later in his term, he also imposed a tax on North Sea oil firms.

Have any other European countries imposed a windfall tax this year?

Italy and Spain have already announced windfall taxes on energy company profits.

Introducing the measure, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi said it would help people cope with the cost of living, which he said was hurting most Italians.

What would it mean for me?

That remains to be seen.

There have been reports that the Chancellor could announce a grant of up to £400 to help with energy bills that would not have to be paid back.

Other measures that have been reported, but not confirmed, include a futher increase to the warm homes discount, increases in the winter fuel allowance and cuts to council tax or VAT.

The Independent has not verified these reports.

