Energy bills set to soar to £2,000 a year, threatening Boris Johnson with cost-of-living crisis

Household energy bills are tipped to soar to a record £2,000 a year, threatening Boris Johnson with a cost-of-living crisis just as taxes soar.

The price cap – which eases the pain for families – may have to be hiked by more than 50 per cent in April, experts are warning, because of unprecedented wholesale costs.

The energy regulator authorised suppliers to increase bills by 12 per cent from October, to £1,277 a year for a typical household on standard tariffs.

A further announcement is due in February for a second rise in April, with an increase already inevitable to pay for the collapse of more than two dozen UK energy companies in recent months.

“With wholesale commodity prices remaining elevated, we suggest that the tariff cap could jump by 56 per cent reaching £2,000 [a year] for the summer 2022 period,” Martin Young, an analyst at the investment bank Investec said.

Higher wholesale costs would account for £560 of the increase and supplier failures a further £72 per household, he told The Times.

The increase would come as “a shock to many, with implications for discretionary spend, inflation and fuel poverty”, Mr Young added.

It is set to arrive at the worst moment for the beleaguered prime minister, in the same month as big council tax hikes and his National Insurance rise to pay for higher health and care spending.

Inflation is predicted to leap to 6 per cent next year, far outstripping wage increases and leaving workers worse off – despite his misleading boast that Brexit is boosting pay packets.

The following month could also be crucial to whether Mr Johnson faces a leadership challenge from unhappy Tory MPs, with many focused on feared local election losses in May.

more follows

