Energy bills – live: Two in five households in fuel poverty as biggest hike in bills comes into effect

A reading on a domestic household gas meter. (PA Archive)

Five million households will be forced to spend at least a tenth of their budget on energy bills after the largest price rise since records began came into effect on Friday.

Bills will increase by an average of £693 a year to the cost for those on default tariffs after Ofgem’s price cap was lifted by 54 per cent.

The price rises will double the number of households in “fuel stress” – a term for those spending 10 per cent or more of their income after housing costs on energy bills – overnight from 2.5 to 5 million in England alone, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank.

A number of energy firm websites crashed on Thursday as customers rushed to take meter readings to avoid firms assigning current usage to April when rates are set to jump.

Read the full story here: Holly Bancroft 1 April 2022 07:32 1648794284 ExxonMobil UK suspends operations at three fuel terminals due to protests The oil and gas company, ExxonMobil, has said that they are suspending operations at three fuel terminals this morning after protests from climate activists. Writing on Twitter, the company said: “Small protests are currently underway outside our Hythe, Birmingham and West London fuel terminals. While we respect the right to peaceful protest, our priority is the safety of our people, our neighbours, the protestors and our operations.” They continued: “We have temporarily suspended operations from these locations. Our other terminals at Purfleet and Avonmouth are not affected. (AFP/Getty) Sravasti Dasgupta 1 April 2022 06:32 1648790274 Websites crash as customers rush to submit energy bills Consumer groups have criticised energy firms for failing to avert a widescale crash of their websites as customers rushed to submit meter readings ahead of Friday’s price jump. Customers reported issues logging in to supplier websites including British Gas, EDF, E.On, SSE, So Energy and Octopus Energy from early on Thursday. Josie Clarke has more: Sravasti Dasgupta 1 April 2022 06:17 1648789141 Inflation surge will escalate in coming months, British Chamber of Commerce survey says The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said its latest quarterly survey has found that almost two-thirds of UK firms are expected to raise prices over the next three months, the highest since the survey began in 1989. The survey was conducted across more than 5,600 firms. The survey revealed that 62 per cent of firms expected their prices to rise in the next three months, up from 58 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021, reported The Guardian. Only 1 per cent expected a decrease in their prices. When asked about what is leading firms to increase prices, 92 per cent of manufacturers cited raw materials, while 56 per cent pointed to energy and transport costs among other overheads. A third of firms said the cost of labour was also influencing their decision to raise prices. Suren Thiru, the BCC’s head of economics said in a statement: “High price pressures suggests that the current inflationary surge will escalate significantly in the coming months. “The reversal of the hospitality VAT cut, the higher energy price cap and soaring energy and commodity prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, should lift inflation well above 8 per cent in the near term.” Sravasti Dasgupta 1 April 2022 05:59 1648774819 Biggest jump in energy bills in living memory comes into effect The biggest jump in domestic energy bills in living memory has now come into effect. The energy price cap for those on default tariffs who pay by direct debit is rising by £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 from today. Prepayment customers will see a bigger jump, with their price cap going up by £708, from £1,309 to £2,017. The regulator hiked the energy price cap to a record £1,971 for a typical household as gas prices soared to unprecedented highs. Fuel poverty charity National Energy Action (NEA) warned the cost of heating an average home has now doubled in 18 months, leaving 6.5 million households unable to live in a warm, safe home across the UK. Laura Hampson has more: Emily Atkinson 31 March 2022 20:51 1648755105 Fracking moratorium a ‘political stunt’, says Labour A Labour MP has called the moratorium on fracking announced during the 2019 election a “political stunt” after regulators lifted an order for Cuadrilla to plug its wells in Lancashire today. Cat Smith, MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, said: “Is this the Tories re-opening the door to fracking again?” Emily Atkinson 31 March 2022 20:31 1648753821 When do gas and electric prices go up and why? The energy price rise explained From 1 April, the cap will rise from £1,277 to £1,971 for a household on average usage. That means a £693 per year increase for the average customer. Prepayment meter customers will see an even greater increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017. Joe Sommerlad has more: Emily Atkinson 31 March 2022 20:10

