'Ending Things': Priyanka Chopra And Anthony Mackie Action Thriller Acquired By Amazon Studios

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to team up with Marvel actor Anthony Mackie next, has already started making headlines. According to a report by Deadline, the Chopra-Mackie starrer has been acquired by Amazon Studios. Termed as an adventure-thriller, the upcoming project is reported to have a 1994 blockbuster ‘True Lies’ kind of a premise that revolves around a hit-woman and her partner.

The report also suggested that Mackie and Chopra’s production houses Make It With Gravy Productions and Purple Pebble Pictures respectively have joined hands with Amazon Studios to become a part of the production team.

SEE ALSO: Anthony Mackie Reveals ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Update, Says The Sequel Will Be “Spectacular”

Meanwhile, a previous report also suggests that the plot of the movie will focus on the hit-woman, who in an attempt to quit the assassin business, ends up complicating her personal relationship with her partner. And with fans already excited to see the actors collaborate on the silver screen for the first time, ‘Ending Things’ has already started making headlines online.

Last seen in Lana Wachowski’s ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka will also be seen in Russo Brothers’ much-awaited series ‘Citadel’ which will be releasing on Amazon soon. Priyanka will also be teaming up with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s next ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

On the other hand, Mackie, who was introduced as the new Captain America in Marvel’s series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘Spark’. And with Mackie already wrapping up filmmaker’s Rupert Wyatt’s ‘Desert Warrior’, he is all set to essay the titular role of Captain America in the fourth instalment of the popular Marvel superhero franchise.

SEE ALSO: Anthony Mackie’s ‘Captain America 4’ Reminds Sebastian Stan Of ‘Rocky’; Latter’s Comment Leaves MCU Fans Puzzled

Cover Image: Shutterstock

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Ending Things': Priyanka Chopra And Anthony Mackie Action Thriller Acquired By Amazon Studios