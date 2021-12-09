'Encounter' Review: Riz Ahmed Delivers A Gripping Performance In This Curious Road Trip Movie

Regardless of the genre of a movie, if it casts Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal, The Night of), we already know that the performance is going to be worth watching. Encounter, Amazon Prime Video’s road trip/psychological thriller movie benefits enormously from Ahmed’s presence in it. But it also has an ambitious alien invasion plot that isn’t fully realised.

Riz Ahmed who was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actor category for his fantastic performance in Sound of Metal is undoubtedly one of the best actors out there. So Encounter, the next film led by the actor has that going for it. Directed by Michael Pearce on a screenplay written by himself and Joe Barton, the film arriving on Amazon Prime Video this Friday is dubbed as a small scale alien invasion/sci-fi thriller. And for a majority of its run time, it gets the thriller part right. While the incredibly detailed opening sequence of the film is filled with National Geographic style scenes of insects devouring their prey, parasites inhabiting hosts and multiplying and other similar visuals, it is largely misleading. The film uses these images to infuse a sense of horror. But that’s not exactly the kind of horror viewers can expect to witness from the movie.

The film casts Riz Ahmed as Malik Khan, an ex-marine type who was formerly in the Special Forces. He does 10 trips as we find out later and has also done some prison time. Khan is convinced that the world around him is being rapidly infected by alien microorganisms. Not a healthy chain of thought for someone with PTSD. So he decides to go rescue his kids Jay (Lucian-River Chauhan) and Bobby (Aditya Geddada) from his ex-wife Piya’s (Jenina Gavankar) home. He does this by sneaking into the place in the middle of the night and setting it up as a surprise road trip for his sons who in their innocence are genuinely excited to hang out with him.

When we first see Ahmed’s Malik Khan, he springs into action at the slightest sound of a bug, killing it with a Bible at his bed-stand. Clearly, he despises bugs and thinks they are linked to the aforementioned “alien microorganisms” that are infecting humans and turning them into monsters. In his paranoia, he seeks to protect his kids from the alleged invasion, deciding that getting as far away from the human population as possible is their best bet. And so begins their across-country road trip in a cheap car. This is instantly seen as a fun idea by Jay and Bobby who cannot believe they get to keep the windows down, eat whatever they want and sleep whenever they want. Meanwhile, Malik doesn’t have a destination in mind and is driven (quite literally) by his fears.

Riz Ahmed is excellent, even in a movie that puzzlingly shifts gears from an alien invasion thriller to an eerie psychological thriller.

Malik is an unreliable protagonist (the best kind) so for the first act of the film, it’s hard to tell if there’s anything real backing up his predictions of an alien invasion. His kids are quick to believe him but as we travel further in the car through empty roads and desert land, cracks in his story begin to appear. As a paranoid yet loving father, Ahmed shines in his role and it’s impossible not to buy into his fears and his desperate attempts to save his family. The actor also masterfully portrays Malik’s inner complexities – he is a strong guy trained for combat but he is also the victim of a larger system, one that leaves war heroes (or those dishonourably discharged) to fend themselves, at least mentally. As the fun road trip dad begins to show signs of exhaustion, he also begins to show signs of war trauma. Malik is obviously not over his 10 trips as a marine and so his military routines blend into his daily life. This can be seen in brilliant moments where he tackles a family event with hilarious professionalism, especially when he tries to treat his kids like soldiers, giving them orders and expecting them to be “men” in a disaster situation. Cutting into the main character’s perspective is that of his eldest son Jay who starts questioning things he is told, although reluctantly. He is torn between supporting his role model of a dad fully and saving his younger brother just in case he finds out his dad is lying to them. Chauhan brings out this conflict brilliantly, rising up to the challenge of leading the show alongside Ahmed which is quite an achievement for the young actor. Between their natural performances, the film is watchable. The rest of it, however, is an uneven ride much like their road trip.

Amazon Studios

Encounter doesn’t steer in one clear lane. It is essentially the journey of a man who has suffered a great deal and the coming-of-age story of his kids. Parts where they bond as a family are endearing in a heartbreaking way and their evolving dynamics make for a good story. Another aspect that makes for a good story is the blurred lines between the war zone and real life. As Malik takes his kids to an abandoned colony in the American mid-west, there is ample action and gunfire to trigger his muscle memory and PTSD. The film’s background score mimics military gunfire just for confirmation. It’s clever alright! But the parts that don’t measure up are the ones where the outside world closes in on family time. As the police get involved with the case of the missing man who kidnapped his kids, it sends quite a few people on Malik’s tail. And to keep it spoiler-free, it’s just not that fun. Another major letdown is the fact that the film fails to keep the promise it makes in its opening sequence – a visually engaging body horror/thriller.

Verdict

The most frustrating part about watching Encounter is watching the film not unveil its full potential. The idea of a man haunted by a possible alien threat, a threat that nobody except him sees is interesting, to say the least. But the fragmented plot and its refusal to stick to its crazy concept make it a rather anti-climatic film, a film that doesn’t do justice to its own ambitions and Riz Ahmed’s acting chops.

Encounter will release on December 10, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

SEE ALSO: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘Money Heist’, ‘Aarya’ and More; What To Watch December 2021

Cover image: Amazon Prime Video, Edits: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Encounter' Review: Riz Ahmed Delivers A Gripping Performance In This Curious Road Trip Movie