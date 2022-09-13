Emmy Awards 2022: Lee Jung Jae And ‘Squid Game’ Director Hwang Dong Hyuk Script History

South Korean show, Squid Game, took the world by storm and swiped several major awards across the globe. The show made history once again at the 2022 Emmy Awards that took place on September 12. Stars Lee Jung Jae, Jung Ho Yeon, Park Hae Soo, Oh Young Soo, and director Hwang Dong Hyuk attended the show.

Lee Jung Jae took home the Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Gi Hun in Squid Game. With this award, Gi Hun became the first Asian actor to win the lead actor award. Other nominees included Jason Bateman in Ozark, Brian Cox in Succession, Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul, Adam Scott in Severance and Jeremy Strong in Succession.

Hwang Dong Hyuk won Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, winning against the directors of shows like Ozark, Severance, Succession, and Yellowjackets. This is the first-ever win in this category for a non-English language drama.

Player 456 gets the gold! Lee Jung-jae wins a first career #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for @SquidGame (@Netflix)! 🦑 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/qlkK3ae2gO — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

As per Soompi, the director said in his speech, “People keep telling me that I made history, but I don’t think I made history by myself because it was you who opened up the doors for ‘Squid Game,’ inviting us here tonight at the Emmys. I have to say we all made history together. I truly hope that ‘Squid Game’ won’t be the last non-English series to be here at the Emmys, and I also hope this won’t be my last Emmy either. I’ll be back with Season 2.”

“I truly hope ‘Squid Game’ won’t be the last non-English series to be here at the Emmys,” Hwang Dong-hyuk said while accepting his outstanding directing for a drama series award for the first episode of Netflix’s Korean juggernaut @SquidGame. https://t.co/Cw6NaFITEe pic.twitter.com/RIXyQ6QbsZ — The Associated Press (@AP) September 13, 2022

Source Link : Emmy Awards 2022: Lee Jung Jae And 'Squid Game' Director Hwang Dong Hyuk Script History