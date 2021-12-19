Emmerdale star Aaron Anthony ‘quits’ ITV show after ‘backstage race row’ involving ‘two co-stars’

Emmerdale star Aaron Anthony is said to have quit the show following a backstage race row with two co-stars.

Anthony is believed to be “bitterly angry” with two of his fellow cast members who reportedly “mimicked the accent of a mixed-race actress” on set.

According to The Sun, the actor, who plays Ellis Chapman, is said to be so “furious” with how the investigation “has been handled” that he has quit.

He reportedly told producers he won’t be signing a new contract once his current one ends because of the alleged matter.

A source told the outlet: “He has done some filming over the last couple of weeks, but the understanding is that those scenes will be his last.

“He has been very vocal in his opinions about the allegations and about the way in which the enquiries have been handled by the bosses. He now feels his position on the show is untenable.”

The news follows previous claims of an anonymous actor being left upset by an inappropriate comment directed towards her.

It was later alleged that the unnamed female actor’s accent had been mocked, but it’s unknown which two actors are believed to have been involved in the matter.

Aaron Anthony is said to be ‘furious’ with how the race row has been handled

Shortly after the incident, it was reported that Anthony had an argument with Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe.

Wolfenden has since been absent from the soap and is not expected to return until 2022.

At the time, a rep for Emmerdale said: “While we would never comment on individual cases, Emmerdale has robust policies in place to deal with any allegations brought to our attention and take the appropriate steps.”

Anthony joined the show in November 2019, replacing Asan N’jie in the role of Ellis.

The Independent has contacted ITV and a representative of Anthony and Wolfenden for comment.

