Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party loses parliamentary majority

A strong performance by France‘s far right and a coalition of left parties in Sunday’s (19 June) parliamentary elections has dampened the start of Emmanuel Macron‘s second term as president, as his centrist party lost their majority.

Macron had urged voters to deliver a majority but suffered a strong blow less then two months after his re-election.

Early polling projections predicted that Mr Macron’s La Republique en Marche would win 230 seats, making them victorious over other parties and coalitions but well below the 289 needed for a majority.

