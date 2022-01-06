Emma Watson's Reaction To Emma Roberts Mix-Up In Harry Potter 'Return To Hogwarts' Is Wholesome

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts was an emotional and magical celebration of the iconic Harry Potter film franchise. Featuring the cast – Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Gary Oldman and more alumni, the reunion special that premiered at the beginning of the year was a treat for Potterheads. Many have waited for this moment for a very long time. But as they witnessed the program through joyful tears, fans spotted an error that can’t be unseen. In a major editing goof-up the special featured a childhood image of Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson.

In the photo, a young Emma Roberts can be seen wearing Minnie Mouse ears. “GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON,” a fan tweeted. After the mix-up went viral, Watson who plays Hermoine Granger in the film series has now shared her reaction.

Sharing the childhood photo from the special, Emma Watson captioned her Instagram post: “I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts #emmasistersforever”

Well, that’s adorable. More showering praise of both Emmas and less harping on comparisons, please!

While the edit mistake was a big one, it’s worth noting that there are quite a few famous Emmas and to be fair, several actors are unrecognisable in their childhood photos. So it isn’t a stretch to imagine the editors accidentally labelling the Emma photo wrong. In fact, that’s exactly what happened.

The error was brought to the attention of the producers who in a statement to Entertainment Weekly responded saying, “Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly.”

This isn’t the only glitch spotted in the Return To Hogwarts reunion special. Earlier, Oliver Phelps who plays one half of the Weasley twins also reacted to a mix-up between the twins. Check out their on-brand reaction right here:

