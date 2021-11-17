Emma Watson shares heartfelt message with Harry Potter fans to mark 20th anniversary

Emma Watson has shared a heartfelt message with Harry Potter fans to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film adaptation.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in cinemas back in November 2001, and was a huge commercial success, spawning seven sequels.

Watson, who played Hermione, addressed the anniversary on Instagram by sharing an emotional message alongside two behind-the-scenes photos from the set.

“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favourite fictional character of all time,” she wrote. “I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know.

“I am proud not just of what we as a group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful.”

She then thanked the crew, and the fans who “continued to show their support well after the last chapter closed”.

“The magic of the world wouldn’t exist without you,” she added. “Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place.”

It has just been announced that the cast of Philosopher’s Stone will be reuniting for a TV special, which will air on HBO Max in the new year.

You can read The Independent’s oral history of the film, featuring interviews and recollections from several members of the cast and crew, here.

