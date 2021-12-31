Emma Watson Reveals Why She Considered Leaving The 'Harry Potter' Franchise Midway

Emma Watson, who essayed the character of Hermione Granger in the popular Harry Potter franchise, left her fans surprised with shocking revelations of the upcoming HBO special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts. From sharing her views on her kissing with co-star Rupert Grint to recalling the moment she ‘fell in love’ with Tom Felton, the English actress already started trending on social media, ahead of the special reunion release.

But what has surprised several Potterheads is The Wrap report which talks about Watson sharing her thoughts of leaving the franchise midway during a conversation with Grint. “I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, ‘This is kind of forever now,'” she said. Responding to which even Grint admitted having similar thoughts. “I had moments like that kind of all the way through,” he told Watson. “I also had similar feelings to Emma kind of contemplating what life would be like if I called it a day, but we never really spoke about it. I guess we were just kind of going through it at our own pace. We were kind of in the moment at the time. It just didn’t really occur to us that we were all having similar feelings,” Grint added.

Furthermore, Watson also talked about how the popularity of the franchise and fandom helped her get through the difficult phase. No one had to convince me to see it through. The fans genuinely wanted you to succeed and like all genuinely had everyone’s backs. How great is that?” she told.

Apart from Watson and Grint, the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which premieres on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 1, will also star Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Felton, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Robbie Coltrane and other cast members.

