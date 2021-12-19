Emma Raducanu has been voted the 2021’s Sports Personality of the Year in recognition of the 18-year-old’s stunning victory at the US Open in September.

Raducanu became Britain’s first female singles Grand Slam champion for 44 years when she defeated Leylah Fernandez in a thrilling final in New York.

Tom Daley finished second with Adam Peaty in third. Tyson Fury, Dame Sarah Story and Raheem Sterling were also nominated on the six-person shortlist.

Raducanu becomes the first woman to win the award since Zara Phillips in 2006.

She rose to prominence during her run to the fourth round of Wimbledon in July before she had to withdraw from her match due to breathing difficulties.

But the teenager learned from the experience and didn’t drop a single set on the way to becoming the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final, where her dramatic victory over Fernandez captured the attention of the country.

More follows

Source Link Emma Raducanu wins Sports Personality of the Year award to cap stellar 2021