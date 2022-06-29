Emma Raducanu sports $37,000 worth of Tiffany jewelry as she exits Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu may have lost out on a winning title at Wimbledon on Wednesday, but it was her stunning Tiffany jewelry — worth more than $37,000 in total — that took centre court.

The British tennis star lost on day three of the championships to French opponent Caroline Garcia, who had a 6-3, 6-3 victory on Centre Court. The 19-year-old skyrocketed to fame last year when she won the US Open in September, becoming Britain’s first female Grand Slam-winner in 44 years. So much so, that she even landed the role as an ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

Raducanu made her Wimbledon debut this week wearing approximately $37,000 worth of diamond and pearl jewelry. The diamond teardrop earrings from the Tiffany Victoria collection — which are priced at $9,300 — feature a 11-12 mm pearl suspended from a diamond flower. The matching diamond and pearl pendant from the same collection is worth $4,800.

She paired the two pieces with an 18k gold bangle, half set with round diamonds and hinged with a “T” motif at the center. The gold bracelet worn by Raducanu is priced at $23,000, however Tiffany & Co offers both a rose gold and silver bracelet with a slimmer band for $11,500.

Less than two weeks after her historic US Open win against Canada’s Leylah Fernandez on 11 September, Raducanu was named the luxury jewelry brand’s newest ambassador, joining the ranks of fellow celebrities Tracee Ellis Ross, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Beyoncé and Jay-Z who have all repped the brand.

The announcement was made at British Vogue and Tiffany’s annual Fashion and Film dinner, where the tennis champion said she was “incredibly excited” to join the Tiffany family.

“It’s such an iconic brand and one that I’ve felt connected to for quite some time,” Raducanu told British Vogue at the time. “I wore the ring, bracelet, earrings and cross necklace throughout the [US Open] tournament. These pieces will always be very special to me.”

Raducanu similarly sported a Tiffany white gold ring, cross pendant, diamond bangle, and a pair of $5,900 diamond and pearl earrings before winning the title as US Open champion last September.

Following Raducanu’s second-round defeat during Wednesday’s match at Wimbledon, her fans remain hopeful that “she’ll come back stronger” the next time around. Meanwhile, the teenage tennis star is still proud of herself despite only reaching the second round.

“To even compete with these girls at this level and win a round I think is a pretty good achievement,” she said. “Obviously it’s tough to lose any match but I think that Caroline played a great match. She is a great player. I struggled to find a way through her today.”

“But it’s okay because, coming into this, I didn’t really have many expectations of myself. Playing on Centre Court again was a really positive experience for me.”

