Emma Raducanu has announced she has split from coach Torben Beltz after just five months.

The US Open champion linked up with Beltz as her coach only last November.

But a change of heart for the 19-year-old has materialised due to the belief she needs a “new training model”.

For the time being, the LTA’s head of women’s coaching Iain Bates will work with Raducanu in Madrid this week.

“I want to thank Torben for his coaching, professionalism and dedication over the last half a year,” the world No 11 explained.

“He has a huge heart and I have enjoyed our strong chemistry during the time together.

“I feel the best direction for my development is to transition to a new training model with the LTA supporting in the interim.”

Raducanu’s next full-time coach will be her fourth coach in a year, having initially swapped out Nigel Sears for Andrew Richardson after last year’s Wimbledon.

Richardson’s contract was not renewed despite Raducanu’s triumph in New York.

German Beltz, 45, has previous experience working with former world number one Angelique Kerber when she won the Australian Open and US Open titles in 2016.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Emma Raducanu splits from coach Torben Beltz after just five months