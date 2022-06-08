Emma Raducanu set to be fit for Wimbledon but will miss Birmingham Classic

Emma Raducanu remains on course to play at Wimbledon later this month but will not feature in next week’s Birmingham Classic.

The US Open champion was forced to retire against Viktorija Golubic at the Nottingham Open on Tuesday after only seven games due to a side injury.

Raducanu, who was making her first competitive appearance on home soil since her stunning New York triumph, felt discomfort as early as the opening game in Nottingham and was unable to complete the first-round tie.

It had thrown into doubt the hopes of the British number one featuring at the All England Club, but a scan appears to have allayed those fears.

“It was disappointing to go out this week with a side injury and unfortunately will no longer be able to play in Birmingham,” Raducanu told lta.org.uk.

“I’m looking forward to be back on the match court soon though to enjoy the rest of the grass season.”

While Raducanu will no longer feature at the Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham as planned, the PA news agency understands she could enter the Eastbourne International, which takes place a week before the action at SW19 begins.

(Getty Images for LTA)

To be involved in the Devonshire Park event the 19-year-old will require a wildcard but this latest update will be a much-needed boost to her.

She conceded she had “no idea” whether she would be fit enough for Wimbledon on Tuesday after being forced to retire for a third time since her US Open victory.

In Raducanu’s opening season on the WTA tour, she has been plagued by a number of fitness issues with hip and back complaints coupled with blisters during the past few months.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Emma Raducanu set to be fit for Wimbledon but will miss Birmingham Classic