Emma Raducanu reveals Andy Murray Wimbledon doubles dream

Emma Raducanu has revealed she dreams of teaming up with Andy Murray to play doubles at Wimbledon.

The US Open champion, who is set to play in the second round of the French Open later today, has been discussing her memories of SW19.

A first-round victory on Monday over debutant Linda Noskova, 17, sets up a match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Suzanne Lenglen, with the 19-year-old Briton revealing her admiration for Murray.

“Just once in my life, I’d love to play doubles with Andy Murray at Wimbledon,” Raducanu told Elle UK. “I remember my first trip to Wimbledon with my coach and another player who was my age.

“We were asking everyone for their autographs – and I mean everyone! I’ve still got photographs from that day.

“To be able to actually say that I’ve played on those courts, especially Court One and hopefully Centre Court this year, is pretty special.”

Raducanu insists she still lives a “very normal” lifestyle despite her breakthrough in New York, highlighting her low-key celebrations of eating dumplings for dinner after winning at Flushing Meadows.

Raducanu is back on court today at the French Open (ELLE UK / Sebastian Kim)

The world No 12 also discussed her route into the sport, which begun by joining her father on court during his lessons at the park.

“I started because my dad was taking lessons in the park and my parents couldn’t leave me home alone,” Raducanu added. “I would ride my bicycle on the court next door, and then gradually he would throw me balls.

“I developed pretty good coordination after doing different sports like basketball and motocross, which helped my tennis in the end.”

The July/August issue of ELLE UK is on sale from 8 June

Emma Raducanu features in next month’s copy of Elle UK (ELLE UK / Sebastian Kim)

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Emma Raducanu reveals Andy Murray Wimbledon doubles dream