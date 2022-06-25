Emma Raducanu offers injury update ahead of Wimbledon return

Emma Raducanu said she is “ready to go” for WImbledon after admitting that there were doubts early this week over whether she would be fit enough for the Championships.

The British No 1’s debut season on tour has been hit by injuries and Raducanu’s first match of the grass-court campaign lasted just seven games after suffering a side strain in Nottingham earlier this month.

Raducanu was subsequently forced to miss the WTA tournament in Eastbourne this week and a final decision on her participation was still yet to be made despite her presence in Friday’s draw, as her team continued to monitor the injury.

Fears were heightened that the US Open champion would be forced to withdraw after she did not appear at her scheduled practice session with Garbine Muguruza on Court No 1 later that afternoon. However, Raducanu practiced on Saturday and did not appear to be limited by the injury. She was able to include serving in her workout and was hitting her groundstrokes powerfully in what was a positive sign ahead of the tournament.

Speaking ahead of her return to the Championships, where she will play on Centre Court on the opening day of the tournament on Monday, Raducanu said she was excited to be back at Wimbledon for the first time since her sensational victory in New York last September, which came after the British player burst onto the scene with an unexpected run to the fourth round on her debut in SW19.

“This week was a good build up,” Raducanu said. “There were moments early in the week where we weren’t sure but now we’re here it’s full-stream ahead. Right now I’m fit I’m pain free and ready to go.

“I have been managing the injury since Nottingham and took two weeks off. Yesterday we had to react to the situation. I had practiced in the morning so we took the collective decision to pass on the afternoon session.”

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Emma Raducanu offers injury update ahead of Wimbledon return