Emma Raducanu LIVE: Nottingham Open scores and latest updates from Viktorija Golubic match

Follow live updates as Emma Raducanu returns to the British grass for the first time since her US Open triumph in her opening match of the Nottingham Open against Viktorija Golubic. The 19-year-old has come full circle as she returns to the scene of her WTA Tour debut 12 months ago, which came just weeks after finishing her A-Levels.

Raducanu’s subsequent breakthrough at Wimbledon was followed by her remarkable victory in New York, and ahead of her homecoming at the All England Club later this month the British No 1 will look to get up to speed on the grass at the Nottingham Tennis Centre.

“It is where it started over for me and I am proud of what I have achieved over the last 12 months,” Raducanu has said. “It signifies the start of a journey for me. It wasn’t the most positive week results wise but I learned a lot and it definitely set me in good stead for the rest of the season. I felt I built on that every single week.”

Raducanu, who is the No 2 seed at the tournament, behind the world No 5 Maria Sakkari, and faces a first career meeting with the 29-year-old Golubic. The Swiss player is ranked world No 55 but reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year. Follow live updates and scores from Raducanu vs Golubic, below:

Show latest update 1654600731 Raducanu on challenges of first year on WTA tour “I am not being so hard on myself and I am really, really enjoying my time right now and also believing in the work I am doing day in, day out,” Raducanu said. “I feel there are enough people who can do that job for me. “Personally I think I know what I’m doing. I’m trusting what I’m doing and the work I’m doing. I’m still 19 and I’ve already won a grand slam so I can take my time and put things in place because I know my motivation isn’t any less. “It is still as much but it isn’t always going to be smooth sailing where you just clean up every week. I trust what I do. “I don’t think anyone would say, ‘I wish I didn’t wish a grand Slam at 18’ because that is what I set out to do when I started playing tennis – and I did that. “For that to happen very soon definitely comes with a lot of challenges but managing, learning and growing through the adversities that I have faced, I would much rather have that, learn from those experiences and keep building and progressing. “I am doing the work from that because I did it a bit backwards.” Jamie Braidwood 7 June 2022 12:18 1654600314 Raducanu does not get enough credit for breakthrough year, Sakkari suggests World No 5 Maria Sakkari believes Emma Raducanu does not get enough credit as she tries to make her way on the WTA Tour. Raducanu is doing things backwards as she triumphed at the US Open last year having never won a match at senior level on the women’s tour. The teenager is celebrating 12 months on the WTA circuit this week when she returns to the Nottingham Open – the scene of her debut in June 2021. And it has been tough going for the teenager, who has had a mixed time playing against seasoned pros and still adjusting to the physical demands of life on the road. Sakkari, who was beaten by Raducanu in the quarter-finals of the US Open, says the British number one is going to need time. Jamie Braidwood 7 June 2022 12:11 1654600189 Is the Nottingham Open on TV? Time, channel and how to watch When is the Nottingham Open? The main draw got underway on Monday 6 June and the action will take place through to the finals on Sunday 12 June. How can I watch it? The action will be available to watch across the BBC, with streams available on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Jamie Braidwood 7 June 2022 12:09 1654600155 Raducanu reflects on ‘surreal’ year as she returns to Nottingham Open “It is where it started over for me and I am proud of what I have achieved over the last 12 months. “It signifies the start of a journey for me. It wasn’t the most positive week results wise but I learned a lot and it definitely set me in good stead for the rest of the season. I felt I built on that every single week. “I came back to Nottingham a week after for another tournament and that’s when I was told I had received my Wimbledon wild card. “I was really pleased about that so it really does bring back some great memories.” Jamie Braidwood 7 June 2022 12:09 1654600093 Raducanu reflects on ‘surreal’ year as she returns to Nottingham Open Emma Raducanu admits things have been a bit “surreal” over the last 12 months as she returns to the scene where it all began in Nottingham this week. The teenager, fresh from completing her A Levels, made her debut WTA Tour appearance this time last year and no one could have predicted what was to happen in the following months. After introducing herself to the nation with a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, she became a global star when she made history by winning the US Open in September. When she lost that first-round match to Harriet Dart last June only people involved in British tennis knew of her, but now she returns to the midlands city to compete in the Rothesay Open a household name. 