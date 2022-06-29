Emma Raducanu knocked out of Wimbledon by France’s Caroline Garcia

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of Wimbledon by Caroline Garcia in the second round. The 19-year-old US Open champion was overpowered by her French opponent’s fierce serve and groundstrokes as she went down 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court.

Full report to follow…

