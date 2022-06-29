Emma Raducanu knocked out of Wimbledon by France’s Caroline Garcia

Posted on June 29, 2022

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of Wimbledon by Caroline Garcia in the second round. The 19-year-old US Open champion was overpowered by her French opponent’s fierce serve and groundstrokes as she went down 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court.

Full report to follow…

