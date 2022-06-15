Emma Raducanu hopes to help educate young people in finance with HSBC deal

Bank HSBC has become the latest high-profile brand to announce a commercial partnership with Emma Raducanu.

The US Open champion, whose parents both work in the financial industry, said she hoped to use the four-year link-up to help educate young people in finance.

Raducanu said: “To partner with HSBC is so natural for me having grown up playing in the HSBC Road to Wimbledon and having been a customer for many years.

“If I wasn’t a tennis player, I would definitely want to work in finance so I’m excited to learn more about the industry in the years to come.

“We are working on some really cool ideas and I’m particularly looking forward to working on initiatives that help young people, such as financial education, but watch this space.”

HSBC has a long association with Wimbledon and is the official banking partner of The Championships.

Global chief executive Noel Quinn said: “HSBC has had a longstanding relationship with Emma and her family for many years. We’re hugely proud of Emma and what she has already achieved in her professional career.

Emma Raducanu is battling to recover from an injury suffered in Nottingham last week (Tim Goode/PA)

“We also believe there are some really great and innovative ways that we can work with her to inspire and educate young people, which is why we’re so pleased to have forged this new long-term partnership.”

Raducanu’s New York victory saw her become one of tennis’ most high-profile stars and she already has sponsorship deals with Porsche, Tiffany and Co, British Airways, Evian, Dior and Vodafone.

The 19-year-old is in a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon, which begins on June 27, after being forced to retire from her first-round match in Nottingham last week through injury.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Emma Raducanu hopes to help educate young people in finance with HSBC deal